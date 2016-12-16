Spicy Cauliflower Garbanzo Coconut Stew

by Chef Randy This vegan and gluten-free dish is the perfect hot meal for a cold, blustery late-winter supper. Cauliflower and garbanzo beans (chickpeas) are the perfect complement to the Indian spices and the unsweetened coconut is a welcome addition.

Ingredients:

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon ground cardamom

½ teaspoon black pepper

2 teaspoons garam masala

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

1 tablespoon coconut oil

3 cloves garlic (minced)

5 Roma tomatoes (sliced into 1-inch chunks)

1 onion (chopped)

1 cup carrots (chopped)

⅓ cup unsweetened coconut flakes

2 teaspoon sea salt

⅓ cup water

2 cups fresh cauliflower florets

1 15-ounce can garbanzo beans (drained)

1 tablespoon lime juice Salt to taste

1 tablespoon fresh mint (chopped for garnish)

Directions:

Combine the first six ingredients (pepper flakes through paprika) in a small prep bowl and set this spice mixture aside.

Heat coconut oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add spice mixture and stir to combine. Cook spices for about 60 seconds and then add garlic, tomatoes, onions, carrots, and coconut. Sauté for 10 minutes. Add salt and water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and cook, covered, for another 20 minutes, or until vegetables are tender.

Transfer all of the cooked vegetables to blender or food processor and puree until smooth*. Return all of vegetable mixture (blended or not) to pot.

Add cauliflower, garbanzo beans, and lemon juice. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to medium and cook, covered, for 15 minutes or until cauliflower is tender. Add additional salt to taste.

Transfer to a large bowl and garnish with chopped mint. Serve with a large bowl of steaming quinoa (made with vegetable broth instead of water.)

Tip: I also like to blend half of the vegetables leaving the other half un-blended for added texture. Your choice!