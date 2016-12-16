The “P”-Word Tour

In November, Tia Torres came back to her former home state to celebrate. She was with her former training partner, Cinimon Clark.

Clark was on hand to not only offer training and behavioral advice but for private one-onone sessions.

The event was held at the Masonic Lodge on Valmont. There was a line of more than 100 people going down the hill waiting to enter.

As a special promotion and fund raiser, Torres had an “up close and personal” meet ‘n’ greet session for a small group of people. It was a great time to ask questions of a woman who runs one of the largest dog rescues in the world.