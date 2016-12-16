Villa Terraza is Now Serving Beer and Wine

After literally years of going without a beer and wine license, a temporary license was issued at the beginning of December and now patrons can enjoy the full ambiance of eating Italian! There are two eating areas: one inside and another outside surrounded by trees and blooming plants.
This is a great place to come to for a casual family dinner or a date.
Villa Terraza is located at 9955 Sunland Boulevard in Shadow Hills, CA 91040.
The hours are:
Mon, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Tue, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Wed, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Thu, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Fri, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Sat, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
Sun, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
