Beer-Battered Avocados with Grilled Peach Salsa

by Chef Randy

The inspiration for this appetizer came from my friend, Sandy S., who asked what I would serve with my grilled peach, avocado and jalapeno salsa.

I thought, Beer-battered avocados would go great with my salsa. So I tried it and wham-bam! It was great. Nice combination of textures and flavors. For the beer I recommend a hoppy IPA but I’ve also been known to make the batter with Guinness Extra Stout for super flavor. Maybe make it with Guinness and serve it with a cold IPA? Your choice. Let me know what you do and how you like it.

Salsa Ingredients:

1 ripe avocado

2 ripe peaches

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice (divided)

¼ cup shallots (chopped fine)

2 garlic cloves (minced)

2 jalapenos (seeds removed and sliced thin)

¼ teaspoon salt Avocado

Ingredients:

Vegetable oil for frying

2 cups flour

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon garlic powder (not salt)

12 ounces of beer (your choice)

2 to 3 avocados (ripe but firm)

Salsa Directions:

Preheat your grill on medium high heat (400 to 450 degrees) for about 10 minutes.

While the grill is heating, slice the avocados and peaches in half lengthwise and remove the pits. Brush a mixture of 1 tablespoon olive oil plus 1 tablespoon lime juice on the flat sides of each half. Make sure they’re coated generously to avoid sticking to the grill.

Once the grill is hot, add the avocado and peach halves, cut side down, and close the lid. Grill for 4 minutes. Use grill tongs to carefully remove the peach and avocado halves to a plate.

While the peaches are still hot they can be easily peeled.

Allow them to cool before dicing. Use a large spoon to scoop the avocado flesh away from the peel.

In a large bowl combine the remaining lime juice, shallots, garlic, jalapenos and salt. Dice the avocados and peaches into small pieces and fold into the salsa. Cover and set aside.

Avocado Directions:

Add about 3 inches of oil to a saucepan and preheat on low while preparing the batter. In a large bowl stir together the flour, salt, garlic powder, and pepper. Add the beer and stir until combined. Turn the heat up on the oil to medium heat (and carefully watch it.)

Peel the avocados and remove the seeds. Cut into thick slices – about 4-5 per half of avocado.

Dip the avocado slices into the batter (2 at a time) and fry for about 1 minute. Flip and fry again until golden brown, about an additional 2 minutes. Remove from fryer and allow to drain on a stack of paper towels.

To serve:

Place fried avocados on a serving tray and spoon salsa on top. Serve with extra salsa on the side. To use in a complete meal, fold the avocados into homemade corn tortillas as shown in the photo.

Enjoy!