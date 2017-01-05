Villa Terraza is Now Serving Beer & Wine

Yes, after literally years of going without a beer and wine license, a temporary license was issued to Villa Terraza at the beginning of December — and now patrons can enjoy the full ambiance of eating Italian! There are two eating areas: one inside and another outside surrounded by trees and blooming plants.

This is a great place to come to for a casual family dinner or a date.

Villa Terraza is located at 9955 Sunland Boulevard in Shadow Hills, CA 91040.

The hours are:

Mon, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Tue, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Wed, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Thu, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Fri, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sat, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sun, 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.