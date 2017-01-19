Karo Torossian for L.A. City Council CD 7

Dear Voters:

I have always believed the measure of any citizen is in their willingness to be active in serving the community. As a member of the Neighborhood Council and the Director of Planning and the Environment in Council member Paul Krekorian’s offices I have led the fight to:

• Protect our open spaces and preserve wildlife corridors.

• Opposing the High Speed Rails plans to divide communities and destroy the environment.

• Turn 3 abandoned lots into new city parks and revitalized blighted areas.

• Preserve our historic buildings and monuments.

• Work with local businesses to cut red tape and create hundreds of new good paying jobs.

• Pass zoning ordinances to curb overdevelopment and mansionization. During my first term, my agenda for the district will be:

• Always putting our community interests, above those of special interests.

• Actively listening to every community’s needs and being responsive to community concerns.

• Fighting to reform the DWP to serve the needs of the residents of our neighborhoods to prevent unnecessary rate increases.

• Working to get homeless out of our parks and streets and into permanent supportive housing programs.

• Bringing more fire companies and ambulances to our community to increase safety and reduce response times.

It will be my greatest honor to serve you on the Los Angeles City Council, I hope you will consider voting for me on March 7th.

-Karo Torrosian