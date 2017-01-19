Lovinia M. Avril

Born January 17, 1943 and passing away December 30, 2016 at the young age of 73 just shy of her 74th birthday. She passed in the home of her son Chris and his wife Holly, continuously surrounded by the love of family and friends. Born Lovinia Parris in La Fayette Georgia, she learned to hunt, fish, grow food and care for her family at a very young age. She left Georgia as a teenager on to Virginia Beach Virginia for a time, then on to California where she would make Montrose her home for over 40 years and raise her two boys Chris and Casey who were always the lights of her life. In the beginning as a single mother raising her two boys on her meat cutters salary from Fazio’s and eventually Albertsons. It wasn’t always easy but she made sure to scrape enough together to buy dirt bikes and go riding as a family along with camping, fishing, and boy scouts and always made sure they had what they needed and fun too. She would eventually meet the love of her life Eric Avril through a friend in the bakery dept., which ended up being Eric’s mother. Lovinia being the strong adventurous lady she was would become a licensed Dootson’s big rig truck driver to every ones amazement in the hopes of bringing in a better income for her family. She realized early on that being close to home with her kids and Eric who she would marry, was more important to her. Marrying Eric in 1983, she would love being his wife and friend travelling the states, riding Harleys and collecting treasures along the way, Sharing their charming little river rock cottage, they would adore being in each other’s company. She would change carriers once more and become an LVN. Incredible at being a nurse, she gained the respect and admiration of the Doctors and nurses she worked with, along with the patients that always adored her. Eric would pass away in 1993 and she would never re-marry but care for her mother in law, her children and friends while continuing to be an exceptional LVN. She worked for Muliken Medical and then Tujunga Medical until she retired. She loved the holidays, music, movies, loved to garden and grow flowers. Being so mechanically inclined she would work on her own machines of all kinds. She would go on one more adventure and buy a home in the very northwest of Montana in 2009 where her brother Sonny lived, making more incredible relationships with amazing people. She would live there independently until returning to California this past fall of 2016. She was a Beautiful lady inside and out, a strong, devoted, loving Mother, Grandmother, sister and friend. She is now back in the arms of the love of her life Eric and watching as an angel over all she loved and loved her. She is survived by her sons Chris and wife Holly, her son Casey, her grandchildren Dustin and Austin, her brother Edwin (Sonny) Parris and her sister Donna Jean Schreiber, along with many nieces and nephews across the states and friends she considered family. We would also like to thank the incredible hospice team of nurses from Comfort Choice that cared for Lovinia in our home with great compassion, and tenderness. She was a remarkable lady and we are the luckiest people to have known and loved her and to have her love us. It’s immeasurable how much she will be missed.

A private celebration of life service will be held on February 11 2017 at 1:00 pm for family and friends. Please contact family for info.