Ray Antonio Jones

Ray Antonio “Batman” Jones was born on April 9th, 1974 in Burbank, CA. He passed away on January the 4th of 2017 in Sunland, CA.

He is survived by his parents Ray & Sharon Jones, his siblings Nicole (David) Maga, Jennifer (Husseine) Mohamed, David (Alynne) Jones, James Jones, Taylor Jones, his daughter Taylia (Brett) Trevillian. He leaves behind three nieces and one nephew, Breanna Barnes-Maga, Alyssa Mohamed, Ray Mohamed, and Lyra Rooker-Jones, and two grandchildren, Easton Trevillian and Sawyer Trevillian. Along with countless family and friends.

Tony was the first grandchild to be born and was loved and spoiled by everyone, he had a kind heart, always willing to give the shirt off his back, telling jokes to makes others laugh, he was always there when you needed him. Tony was very protective of his family and close friends. One of his favorite joys in life was talking about his daughter and how she made him a grandpa, talking about his nieces and nephew and how proud of them he was.

Anyone who knew Tony knew how much he loved his family and also taking care of random animals from dogs that accidentally followed him home or cats that would magically show up at the house.

He will forever be in our hearts and will be missed terribly.

Forever, Uplifting, Cool, Kind. Daring, Understanding, Dedicated, Entertaining.