Tujunga Man Sentenced For Killing Wife

On Wednesday, Henrik Avetyan, 56, was sentenced to 21 years and four months in state prison. He had pleaded no contest last July 21 to voluntary manslaughter for the May 7, 2015 killing of his wife in their Pali St. home. (See The Foothills Paper, May 15, 2015.)

A according to prosecutors, Avetyan stabbed Larisa Sarkisyan, 50, before injuring himself with the knife. A family member walked in and discovered the carnage.

Police and LAFD paramedics were called to the Pali Avenue address by either neighbors or a relative saying that two people were injured inside the Tujunga residence. A news blackout was called as relatives were notified. Avetyan was taken to a local hospital and treated for his wounds and has remained jailed since then.

The stabbing death of Larisa Sarkisian and the wounding of another person on Pali Street left a lot of questions unanswered.