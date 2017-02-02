Cauliflower Crust Pizza

by Chef Randy

Why? you ask. Why cauliflower crust on a pizza? Ask not why; ask how good.

This crust is not only good, it is amazingly good, tasty AND gluten-free. Freshly grated cauliflower serves as the base for this creative and delicious crust that you can fold up and stuff in your face just like traditional pizza! And then there’s the traditional toppings: marinara sauce, cheese, and fresh herbs. I like to keep the toppings to a minimum for this crust. If you are eliminating or cutting back on gluten and grains, this is the way to enjoy a healthy pizza.

What’s not to like? That’s it. Now you’re cookin’.

Crust Ingredients:

1 medium head of cauliflower

¼ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon dried basil

½ teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon garlic powder (not garlic salt)

¼ cup parmesan cheese (grated)

¼ cup mozzarella cheese (grated)

1 egg

2 tablespoons chickpea flour

Topping Ingredients:

1/3 cup marinara sauce

3 tablespoons Parmesan cheese (grated)

1 teaspoon Italian herbs

Crust Directions:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Place a pizza stone (or baking sheet if you don’t have a pizza stone) in the oven. Place a large piece of parchment paper on your counter and lightly spray the paper with non-stick cooking spray.

Wash and dry cauliflower. Cut off the florets and trim off the stems. Pulse the florets in your food processor for about 30 seconds, until you get powdery snow-like cauliflower. Place cauliflower in a microwave safe bowl and cover. Microwave for 4 minutes. Remove cooked cauliflower and turn out onto a towel to cool for about 5 minutes. Wrap cauliflower in the towel and squeeze out as much moisture as possible.

Place cauliflower in a large bowl and add salt, basil, oregano, garlic powder, cheeses, egg, and chickpea flour. Using your hands to mix this mixture until it forms a small ball of dough. Place ball of dough on parchment paper and roll into 12-inch crust. It should ¼-inch thick or less. Slide the parchment paper onto the hot pizza stone or onto the baking sheet. Bake for 15 minutes, or until crust turns golden brown. Remove from oven.

Topping Directions and Assembly:

While pizza crust is still on the parchment paper, spread the marinara sauce evenly over the surface. Sprinkle the cheese over the top of the sauce and sprinkle the herbs over the cheese. Place pizza back in the oven and cook for another 7 to 8 minutes until the cheese is melted and begins to brown. Remove from oven and allow to cool for 2 or 3 minutes before serving.