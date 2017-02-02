Gerald William Tiedeman

Gerald “Jerry” William Tiedeman, 76, passed away peacefully on January 10, 2017 at Frank R. Howard Hospital in Willits after an eight-year battle with cancer.

He leaves behind his wife of 22 years, Nancy (Glashoff, Murphy) Tiedeman; his sister, Carol (Deemer) Flora; daughters, Jerilynn Ekman, Kim Mileweski, Debra Hill, Stacy Katz, Kellie Clay and Cherish Tiedeman; step-children, Ben. Murphy and Katie Murphy; and numerous nephews, nieces, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jerry was born in Los Angeles and lived most of his younger years in the Glendale / Tujunga area with his parents, William Tiedeman and Lucy (Banfield) Tiedeman. He attended Verdugo Hills High School where he was a member of the Rod Benders Car Club. He worked at many trades, including house builder, painter, machinist, and as an elevator inspector for the City of Los Angeles. He loved music, especially rock and roll from the ‘50s, Frank Sinatra and Elvis. A typical Southern California boy, he loved the beach, boats, dune buggies and Bob’s Big Boy. One of his favorite things to do was dance and his dance moves would put everyone else to shame.

Jerry moved to Northern California in 1993 and met Nancy Glashoff when he took a job driving tractors at Glashoff’s Fruit Stand Pumpkin Patch. He and Nancy were married on June 11, 1994 on the beautiful Glashoff Ranch in Suisun Valley, CA. Jerry and Nancy moved to Lakeport, CA in 2003 where Jerry enjoyed boating on Clear Lake and fishing in his most prized possession: his Rinker speedboat.

A memorial service and celebration of life is planned on April 1, 2017 in Laughlin, Nevada; it’ll be a fitting day and location for a wonderful man who loved life, the water and gambling. Details TBA and invites to be sent via Facebook. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the American Cancer Society in Jerry’s name .

Arrangements by Chapel of the Lakes Mortuary call (707) 263-0357 or 994-5611, or visit chapelofthelakes.com.