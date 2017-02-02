A new cookbook, Ojai Valley GlutenFree Cookbook, by Ojai chef and author Randy Graham is now available for purchase. All of the 87 recipes in this book are gluten-free and vegetarian. In addition, 45 of the recipes are not only gluten-free but also vegan and are denoted as such in the table of contents. The Ojai Valley Gluten-Free Cookbook is available on-line at Amazon.com. For more info, see Chef Randy’s website at Valley-Vegetarian.com or contact him at rgraham33@mac.com for signed copies.
Breaking News
- Contributed‘Pet Custody’ Now a Part of Divorce Proceedings in Alaska
- Local NewsSafe Streets of Sunland-Tujunga
- Crime StatsCrime Stats
- LifestyleShe Loves
- ObituariesGerald William Tiedeman
- Local NewsDoc’s Believe It or Not!
- RecipesCauliflower Crust Pizza
- Movie ReviewsMovie Review: Split
- Local NewsSFC Awards Belts to Students
- LifestyleThe Credit Score
POST A COMMENT.