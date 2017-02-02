A new cookbook, Ojai Valley GlutenFree Cookbook, by Ojai chef and author Randy Graham is now available for purchase. All of the 87 recipes in this book are gluten-free and vegetarian. In addition, 45 of the recipes are not only gluten-free but also vegan and are denoted as such in the table of contents. The Ojai Valley Gluten-Free Cookbook is available on-line at Amazon.com. For more info, see Chef Randy’s website at Valley-Vegetarian.com or contact him at rgraham33@mac.com for signed copies.