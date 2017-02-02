SFC Awards Belts to Students

by Hovik Tadevosyan

SFC Fighting Club’s primary goal is to teach its members how to live a healthy and confident life. Members whose starting ages are 3 years and up, learn discipline, courage and that staying healthy and fit can be a way of life. Group classes are designed to train everyone according to their age; starting at a young age it is very important to teach children respect, discipline, and self-defense. The SFC Fighting Club has more than 300 members and half of them are youths. The SFC just had its first “belt change” ceremony on January 18, 2017. This event was organized to encourage and reward their members with the next ranking belt that shows the world that hard training and determination pays off. Some members are training now privately to become professional fighters and maybe one day, becoming the next CHAMP!!!