Basic Tomatillo Salsa Verde

by Chef Randy

Tomatillos are a hard, small fruit that are a bit tart, yet slightly sweet – earthy but with a hint of citrus. In other words, like nothing else. You may have seen them in the store with their green husks and thought they were weird, green tomatoes. They are used to make mole, spicy soup, and a number of other Mexican dishes. I like to use them to make vegan salsa verde.

Use on enchiladas or as a condiment for any dish that needs a little extra zip!

Ingredients:

1 pound fresh tomatillos (husked and washed)

1 large yellow onion (cut into large chunks)

3 cloves garlic (peeled)

½ packed cup cilantro leaves (chopped)

½ jalapeno (de-seed if you don’t like the heat)

1 tablespoon lime juice Sea salt (to taste)

Directions:

Cut the tomatillos into quarters and put them into the bowl of a food processor. Add the onion and garlic and process until smooth. Add the cilantro, jalapeno and lime juice and process until the jalapeno is finely chopped.

Scrape the mixture into a small saucepan. Season lightly with salt and bring to a boil over medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until most of the liquid is boiled off and the salsa looks like a fine relish – about 15 minutes. Cool before using.

Note: The sauce can be refrigerated for up to 1 week. If refrigerated, you may want to add a little salt and/or lime juice to taste before serving.