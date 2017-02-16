L.A. Children’s Choir Presents Masterclass with Conductor Scott Melvin

Los Angeles Children’s Chorus (LACC), one of the nation’s leading treble choirs and recognized for promoting the choral arts through workshops and special educational programs, presents a masterclass with noted choral conductor Scott Melvin, focusing on building choral tone and expressive singing for elementary, middle school and high school singers, on Saturday, March 4, 2017, 9:30 am – 3 pm, at Pasadena Presbyterian Church. Open to the public, it is geared towards music teachers and young singers. Melvin, executive director of Performing Arts at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, has worked extensively with choirs and orchestras throughout California and the Western United States.

Melvin has conducted Mater Dei choral ensembles and orchestras throughout Italy in some of the world’s most remarkable venues, including the Sistine Chapel, St. Mark’s in Venice, St. Peter’s and St. Ignatius in Rome, and the Basilica di Santa Maria del Fiore in Florence. His ensembles have also toured to Australia, Germany and the United States, including New York where the Mater Dei Chamber Singers performed at Carnegie Hall and as part of the Toyota Concert Series on the NBC TODAY Show. Melvin is a graduate of the Chapman University School of Music and is pursuing a Masters of Arts Administration and Leadership at Colorado State University. In addition, he is the Director of Music at Christ Our Savior Catholic Parish in Santa Ana and is a frequent clinician throughout the Southern California area. He is a member of the American Choral Directors Association, International Federation of Choral Music, Music Educators National Conference, California Music Educators Association, Chorus America, and the National Association of Church Music.

Registration for the masterclass is $45, which includes lunch. Pasadena Presbyterian Church is located at 585 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91101. For tickets and information, please call (626) 793-4231 or visit www. lachildrenschorus.org