Legionnaire Steve Heats Up The Night!

by David DeMullé

The Foothills Paper and its readers want to personally congratulate American Legionnaire Steve “The Wrench” Rundle for his service above and beyond the halls of the legion hall. A couple of weeks ago in the dead of night while the winds were blowing and the temperature dropped into the low 50s, the heater went out. A group of legionnaires led by Joe Henry and Bob Smith went out and purchased a replacement heater. It fit perfectly but could not be connected because the tools were elsewhere. Steve Rundle fearlessly, braved the dark and cold to retrieve the specialized wrench, and saved the women’s auxiliary from freezing. From now on, whenever the winds blow, Steve “The Wrench” will warmly remembered. Thanks, Steve!