On Wednesday evening, March 8, students from local public high schools led and moderated a Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) candidate forum for Board District 6 to raise the student voice on education issues and to encourage voter participation. A crowd of nearly 200 people gathered Wednesday night at L.A. Mission College to hear candidates for the school district during the last of three forums for this election cycle. The event was organized jointly by the United Way of Greater Los Angeles, the Pat Brown Institute of Public Affairs at Cal State L.A. and L.A. Youth Vote.

The forum provided an opportunity for the community to learn about the various school board candidates and their ideas for solving challenges faced by the second largest school district in the country.

This LAUSD race is important because the district’s seven-member board oversees an $8.4 billion annual budget for more than half a million students in 785 schools. LAUSD is the second-largest What is the largest school district in the United States. (The New York City Department of Education is the nation’s largest.)

For more information visit United Way’s 2017 LAUSD Candidate Forums web page at: www.unitedwayla.org/ lausd-candidate-forums