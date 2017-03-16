Performance Applications Open for Annual L.A. County Celebration

The Los Angeles County Arts Commission seeks LA County-based youth and adult community and professional choirs, music ensembles, folk and traditional artists and dance companies to perform in the 58th Annual L.A. County Holiday Celebration on December 24. Interested artists are required to submit an electronic application, which is accessible at lacountyarts. org/opportunities/holidaycelebration-performers. The deadline to apply is Wed., August 2 at 5 p.m.

The L.A. County Holiday Celebration is a free public event that honors the spirit of many cultures and holiday traditions through music, song and dance. The event takes place every December 24 at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion at The Music Center in downtown Los Angeles. The stage production is also broadcast live on public television.

All performing groups are paid. Proposed programming should be suitably themed for a multi-cultural holiday production.

For more information, please visit lacountyarts.org, email publicevents@arts. lacounty.gov or call (323) 856-5793.