Stuffed Tomatoes With Avocado and Fresh Mozzarella

by Chef Randy

Avocados may be high in total fat but did you know they are low in saturated fat and are loaded with essential vitamins and minerals such as potassium, vitamin E, B vitamins and folic acid?

Now that you know, buy fresh California and pair them with fresh grown tomatoes and marinated fresh Mozzarella. Perfect for a light lunch or as a salad alternative at dinner time.

Here’s my recipe for enjoying avocados, fresh Mozzarella and garden grown tomatoes.

Main Ingredients:

2 ripe avocados (peeled, pitted and cubed)

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

4 large tomatoes

8 ounces fresh Mozzarella cheese balls (cherry size)

4 slices wedges of fresh lemon

Marinade Ingredients:

½ teaspoon fennel seeds

1 teaspoon dried Mexican oregano

2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons grapeseed oil grated zest of

1 lemon 15 basil leaves (chopped)

1 clove garlic (minced)

½ teaspoon sea salt

Fresh ground black pepper

Directions:

Peel avocados and remove pits. Cut into ½-inch cubes and combine with lemon juice in a small mixing bowl. Set aside. Cut a thin slice from the top of each tomato and gently

squeeze the seeds out. Use a sharp paring knife to scoop out the remaining pulp. Reserve tomato pulp discarding any white core. Chop the pulp and add to the avocado mixture tossing well to combine. Set aside.

To prepare the marinade, scatter fennel seeds in a small frying pan. Heat on medium-heat until they begin to pop. Remove the seeds from the stove and transfer to a mortar and pestle. Add the oregano and crush roughly. Place this mixture in a bowl and add the balance of marinade ingredients (olive oil to black pepper). Mix in Mozzarella balls and allow to marinate for approximately 15 minutes at room temperature.

Combine avocado/tomato mixture with marinated Mozzarella balls. Spoon equal portions of this mixture into each tomato. Serve with a lemon wedge on the side.

Tip: Serve at room temperature for best flavor.