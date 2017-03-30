A public memorial has been organized for Matthew Frank, who many in the community knew as SLOStringer, a man whose breaking news coverage highlighted the work of local first responders.

The memorial ride and candlelight vigil is being planned for April 5, according to the Facebook event page, “Matthew Frank SLOStringer Memorial Ride and Vigil.”

“Unfortunately, I had to drive by the vehicle that was being towed out. Of course I had no idea who was involved in that. I’ve known Matthew and the family for 20 years,” said a close family friend, Neil McClain.

Frank died Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 101. His family says he was on his way to cover a house fire in Atascadero at the time. Now his family and friends wish Frank to be remembered as a dear friend to the first responder communities.

“He was someone who would bend over backward to help you out. It didn’t matter if he knew you for 10 years or just met you the other day,” explained Frank’s close friend, Brett Everling.

Community members and law enforcement agencies have taken to social media to thank him for what he did for the community.

“He never wanted any credit, any recognition, he wanted to see the people out there doing the jobs that were thankless, he wanted to see them being thanked,” said Everling.

The memorial ride will start at Frank’s SikMoto shop in San Luis Obispo. The page states details are still being worked out, but they plan to leave at 5:30 on April 5 and ride to an undetermined location where a candlelight vigil will take place. “Everyone who worked with Matt on the scene and behind the scenes that would like to be a part of it, we’d like to get them out there,” said Everling.

Organizers say everyone is welcome to come and “pay tribute to Matthew and his many contributions to our world.”

A go fund me account for the “Matthew Frank Memorial fund” has been set up and had raised more than $10,000 as of Thursday afternoon.