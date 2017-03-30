Natural History Museum’s First Fridays

Join the Natural History Museum for its next edition of First Fridays on April 7. This year’s First Fridays is “Serving Up Science: The Dish On Food” where top researchers, prestigious food writers, and farm and garden experts will discuss food evolution and the science behind it. If we are what we eat, then we are everything – find out how our meals tell stories of lifestyle, culture, and surprising science. Discover the Museum after hours with tours, discussions, cocktails, and live musical performances. Be sure to bring your appetites for knowledge!

900 Exposition Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90007. Hours: 9:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily.