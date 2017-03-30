Neighborhood Watch Meeting Report, March 21

by Jon von Gunten

On Tuesday, March 21, at 6 p.m., Senior Lead Officer Caloca and Neighborhood Prosecutor Mark Ross led the Sunland-Tujunga Neighborhood Watch meeting. There were 24 residents in attendance.

THE GOOD NEWS!

– Contrary to Facebook rumors, no recent murders occurred on Commerce Avenue.

– Property crimes should plummet thanks to a crucial arrest. Since a particular person was incarcerated two weeks ago, property crimes have dropped to nearly zero.

– A home robbery initially netted a gun safe and other items. The safe and guns were recovered intact. Home video cams ID’d the perp. Stolen loot in his car clinched it. Another suspect remains at large.

– A man with a machete who advanced on officers was Tasered and arrested.

– A person is in jail for vandalizing NVCH.

– Sunland only accounted for 11 percent of all Foothill Div. property crimes, and Tujunga for 13 percent. Violent crimes are 10 percent of total crimes.

– Homeless people are usually compliant and leave NVCH when officers ask. Then they go…where?

– Two crimes involved homeless persons: 1 victim, 1 criminal.

Many thefts from vehicles are avoidable by not carelessly leaving valuables visible in your car! Hide it. Lock it. Keep it. Please tell your kids and forgetful friends!

PROP 64: OUTDOOR POT-SMOKERS ENDANGER KIDS!

Two moms from widely separated towns reported neighbors’ outdoor potsmoking (in nearby porch or yard) releases marijuana smoke widely into yards. Logically, this condition must exist throughout L.A. Children can’t safely play outside. Moms must negotiate with pot-smokers — if tokers will negotiate— when kids may play in their own yards.

Prop 64 pot-promoters left this loophole. Now, children are at risk for:

– Contact highs from secondhand pot smoke;

– Being introduced to pot without parental input;

– Hearing their first talk about cannabis from a confirmed toker;

– Habituating kids to pot use (the way tobacco companies accustom kids to tobacco by “harmless products”);

– Triggering marijuana allergies in some (Google “You Can Be Deathly Allergic to Weed” in TheDailyBeast. com);

– These dangers also exist in apartments where units often share ventilation systems.

It’s still illegal ($100 infraction) to smoke pot in public, but not outdoors in private yards and porches.

I emailed our councilperson pro tem, Herb Wesson, on this topic in time for him to bring it up at the March 22 city council meeting on pot use and misuse, but I haven’t heard back.

HANDLING THE UNSTABLE AT LARGE

Two teams deal with potentially mentally unstable people:

– The county’s “PET” (Psychiatric Emergency Teams) dispatch only clinicians, so must sometimes call in law enforcement;

– City of L.A.’s SMARTs (System-Wide Mental Assessment Response Teams) send a clinician and an LAPD officer;

– LAPD also has specially trained DREs (Drug Recognition Experts) who must determine which drug the impaired person has used;

– Typically these just need a call to LAPD Dispatch at 877-ASK-LAPD;

– Important: Since these teams are specialized and few, waiting for their arrival may delay handling. Keep calling if the offender persists. Escalate to 911 if person endangers other people, property or himself.

TRESPASSING!

California state law on trespassing is fuzzy and unhelpful, so L.A. passed its own laws. Civil liberties require exactly worded signage to notify people to not trespass. This isn’t a “paint-it-yourself” project. Buy the correct signs with the correct wording.

WHY TO ALWAYS CALL LAPD ON MINOR STUFF O

ne mom’s complaints about rowdy youngsters on her street yielded an arrest owing to priors. Given officers’ commitments to higher priorities, arrival may lag. Mention any realistic dangers associated with the event.

Always remember: if you see something, say something!

Jon von Gunten ia the Sunland-Tujunga Neighborhood Council Rep to LAPD Neighborhood Watch. He may be reached via email at: jonvgstnc@hotmail.com.