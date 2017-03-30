The Cobb Family Estate

Bolton Hall Museum and Little Landers Historical Society’s April Second Saturday program is about Altadena’s historic Cobb family estate.

The pioneering Cobb family’s home was built in 1918 and passed through several owners’ hands, including the Marx Brothers before being rescued from demolition in the early 1970s by local high school students.

Our speaker for this program is Altadena resident and historian Pam Wright, who will walk us through the history and possible hauntings of this unique home.

Sat., April 8, 1 p.m., Bolton Hall Museum, 10110 Commerce Avenue, Tujunga, CA 91042

Parking is available a few doors uphill at the Elks Lodge. All are welcome to attend and entrance is free. Suggested donation is $3.

Additional information is available from Little Landers Historical Society, (818) 352- 3420 or www.littlelandershistoricalsociety.org or E-mail littlelanders@ verizon.net.