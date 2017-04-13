Portantino Helps Research New Education Models for Best Practices

Senator Anthony J. Portantino (D – La Cañada Flintridge) introduced SB 25 on the first day he assumed office. This bill requests the Legislative Analyst’s Office (LAO) to assess the integration of California’s K–14 schools, examine best practices education models used in Europe, and research expansion of concurrent enrollment programs to help formulate a new and updated education model for the 21st century.

In addition, the bill asks the LAO to make recommendations to better transition students from community colleges to the University of California or the California State University systems. The bill also requires the LAO to submit their findings in a report to the legislature by January 1, 2019.

In late January, Senator Portantino and the Legislative Analyst, Mac Taylor, sat down to discuss SB 25 in more depth. After a robust discussion, Mr. Taylor and the LAO agreed to not wait for the bill to become law and begin work on formulating recommendations immediately. In essence, the LAO will complete the scope of work requested, starting immediately.

“I commend Mr. Taylor and his staff for their eagerness and willingness to research a collection of important topics that will ensure a brighter future for the California education system and its students. It is our duty as leaders in this state to make sure our students are provided a quality education that prepares them for today’s workforce,” stated Senator Portantino.

Senator Portantino will host an information hearing this fall to discuss the first half of the research that has been done by the LAO. A series of hearings will follow in 2018.

Sen. Portantino represents nearly 930,000 people in the 25th Senate District, which includes Altadena, Atwater Village, Bradbury, Burbank, Claremont, Duarte, Glendale, Glendora, La Cañada Flintridge, La Crescenta, La Verne, Los Feliz, Monrovia, Montrose, Pasadena, San Dimas, San Marino, Shadow Hills, Sierra Madre, South Pasadena, Sunland-Tujunga, and Upland