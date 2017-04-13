Tomato Soup w/ Fresh Fennel

by Chef Randy

This is a wonderfully hearty vegetarian soup for the remaining overcast days of the year. Quick and easy to prepare, tomatoes and fennel pair nicely to make a tasty soup. Even better, this soup freezes well. Make a double batch and save some for a rainy day.

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 large fennel bulb (diced)

3 Lightlife Italian Style sausage (sliced into 1/2-inchthick rounds)

1 tablespoon fennel seeds

2 tablespoons dry white wine

4 cups low-sodium vegetable broth

1 28-oz. can crushed tomatoes

1 tablespoon Better than Bouillon Vegetable Base

3 tablespoons fresh Italian parsley (chopped)

Directions:

Heat oil in soup pot over medium heat. Add fennel, and sauté 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in sausage and fennel seeds, and cook 5 to 7 minutes, or until fennel seeds are slightly softened and bits of sausage are stuck to bottom of pan.

Add wine and and cook 5 to10 seconds, scraping to deglaze pan. Add broth, tomatoes, vegetable base, and parsley.

Cover and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, if desired, and serve with a slice of fresh Ciabatta bread.

Robin likes a grilled Havarti cheese sandwich with this soup. You might try that too!