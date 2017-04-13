Veterans Get JumpStart From Glendale Communitas Initiative

Beginning today, Glendale Communitas Initiative’s JumpStart program will be providing career and financial education services to military veterans and their families every Wednesday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Wellness Works, located at 540 W. Broadway in Glendale. Wellness Works provides education, healing, and opportunities for self-care in a safe, welcoming environment.

The JumpStart program, available in both Spanish and English, offers quick referral, personal, and placement services to help people get back on their feet and moving forward. “Our partnership with Glendale Communitas advances our mission: providing comprehensive ‘best practice’ care to our clients,” said Lisa Raggio, executive director of Wellness Works Glendale. “Communitas case managers’ cultural competence with veterans is invaluable, and they have an impressive track record of getting people back on their feet through co-created action plans. We’re eager to see what our clients will achieve when they have the opportunity to benefit from individualized financial planning and career counseling.”

“Glendale Communitas Initiative is proud to assist service members and their families by connecting them to leadership opportunities, jobs, and resources as well as financial management education for the entire family,” said Jason Schlatter, executive director of the Glendale Communitas Initiative. “The JumpStart program is specifically geared towards those who have had a life change, or just need a little guidance or boost on their pathway to success. We consider it an honor to assist veterans in translating their military service into successes on the home front.”

This partnership program is funded with a grant from Dignity Health. To register for an appointment with Communitas at Wellness Works, veterans and their families should call (818) 247-2062. DD-214 or current documentation of active military status, including National Guard or Reservists, is required.