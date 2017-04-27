“A Tribute to S-T Resident Marlene Hitt” by Rep. Adam Schiff

Each year, in honor of Women’s History Month, we pay special tribute to the contributions and sacrifices made by our nation’s women.

It is an honor to pay homage to outstanding women who are making a difference in my Congressional District. I would like to recognize a remarkable woman, Marlene Hitt of Sunland, California.

A lifelong Sunland resident and consummate volunteer, Marlene has been active in many organizations in the Sunland-Tujunga community. She has been a member of the SunlandTujunga Neighborhood Council for many years, serving in various leadership roles and on many committees.