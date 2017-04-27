CV Sierra Club Presents “Promise of Panama”

The Crescenta Valley Sierra Club Group presents Gabrielle and Patrick Reynold’s “The Promise of Panama,” on Tuesday, May 9, at 7:30 p.m. at the L.A. County Public Library, located at 2809 Foothill Boulevard in La Crescenta.

Angelinos Gabrielle and Patrick have been investigating the promise of Panama with extended trips for the past year. Their attentions have largely been focused on the highlands of Chiriqui Province, though the Caribbean and Pacific beaches have also been factored into their exploration of this pleasant country. As a traveler there, Gabrielle refers to it as, “Latin American Lite.” By this she means it is easy to navigate, communicate and investigate even for non-Spanishspeakers, with the added ease of using U.S. currency.

The program begins following news of conservation and outings. This is a free program and everyone is welcome. Refreshments will be served. For further information, please call Gail Adams at (626) 791-1111.1.