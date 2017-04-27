Legislation to Curb Illegal Dumping On City Streets Clears State Assembly

The State Assembly approved a measure by Assemblymember Raul Bocanegra (D-Pacoima) to crack down on illegal dumping on city streets by a 70-0 vote. AB 332 would allow local municipalities to pass an ordinance to close a street where illegal dumping occurs.

“Streets across the city are being flooded with mattresses, furniture, and many other discarded items,” said Assemblymember Bocanegra. “Illegal dumping is negatively affecting the quality of life in many of my communities, and AB 332 is a tool for cities to help combat this activity.”

In urban areas, it has become all too common to see couches, dressers, tires, and clothing strewn by the side of the road. Illegal dumping has plagued certain parts of urban areas where traffic is minimal and the odds of being caught are low. As a result, huge unsightly piles of garbage accumulate with impunity, leaving it upon adjacent property owners or the municipality to clean up at their own expense. AB 332 would allow local governments to temporarily close a street or an alley where persistent illegal dumping has been proven to occur.

“Assemblymember Bocanegra’s AB 332 will make the San Fernando Valley a safer and cleaner place,” said L.A. City Councilwoman Nury Martinez. “For too long, the roads in my district have been magnets for illegal dumping operations. This is a big win for our constituents.”

In many cases, and in particular in the San Fernando Valley, illegal dumping occurs because people can’t or don’t want to pay the extra disposal fee for furniture or larger items. They drive farther away to dump them.

“Residents in my district are tired of having their streets being used as a landfill. The dumped property is not only an eye sore, but also a public safety hazard,” added Assemblymember Bocanegra. “We are no longer going to put up with this nuisance, and we’ll take back our streets from those who seek to mistreat them.”

Raul Bocanegra is the Democratic Majority Whip in the California State Assembly. He represents the 39th Assembly District, which includes the Los Angeles communities of Arleta, Granada Hills, Lakeview Terrace, Mission Hills, North Hollywood, Pacoima, Shadow Hills, Sun Valley, Sunland-Tujunga, Sylmar and the City of San Fernando.