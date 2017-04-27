September 26, 1953 March 13, 2017

Foots resident Michael Lee Reynolds is predeceased by his parents William and Hope Reynolds, his brother Bill and sister Jackie.

Mike enjoyed the roadways as a big rig owner/operator, avid Harley Davidson enthusiast and bicycle rider. He loved animals especially Red, his pet chicken who passed two days later.

He is survived by his sons, Christopher and Patrick, nephews, Roy and Earl Cole, and nieces Marie Cole Gol & Laura Acree. Celebrate Mike’s life with his friends and neighbors.

Saturday, April 22, 2017

12 – 3 p.m. at Elks Lodge

1013 Commerce Ave., Tujunga