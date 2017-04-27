School Start Time Bill SB 328 Passes Senate Ed Committee

Senator Anthony J. Portantino (D – La Cañada Flintridge) presented SB 328 to the Senate Education Committee. The bill requires middle schools and high schools to start the school day no earlier than 8:30 a.m. SB 328 is based on recommendations of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control for the optimal time to start school for improved public health of teenage students. SB 328 passed the Senate Education Committee.

“This makes a big statement to the education community that the State Senate Education Committee is using sound and definitive research to put the best interests of our students first. Every school district around the country from every demographic and socioeconomic level that has moved teenage school start time later has seen a measurable, positive result for student achievement and student public health. I am very grateful to the Senate Education Committee for making its decision on this data and not rhetoric,” expressed Portantino.

SB 328 is supported by The American Academy of Pediatrics, American Academy of Sleep Medicine, California Federation of Teachers, California Sleep Society, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren, High School Parent Engagement Group, Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford, Manhattan Beach Unified School District, Stanford University School of Medicine, Seattle Children’s Hospital, University of Washington – Department of Biology, and numerous individuals.

