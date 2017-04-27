Spinach-Feta Puff Pastry Tart

by Chef Randy

This Greek combination of spinach, feta cheese and lemons is a true flavor-flash. Add a little fresh dill and mint into the mix and you have something that will make your friends and family clamor for more.

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil (divided)

6 green onions (sliced thin)

12 ounces fresh baby spinach (stems removed)

1 sheet puff pastry (thawed)

2 small lemons (divided – for zest/juice/topping)

2 eggs ½ cup crème fraîche (sour cream will not do!)

2 tablespoons fresh dill (chopped)

¼ teaspoon salt ¼ teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

⅛ teaspoon nutmeg

4 ounces feta cheese (crumbled)

½ cup fresh mint leaves (diced)

¼ cup fresh dill sprigs

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the green onions; cook and stir until tender and fragrant, about 2 minutes. Gradually add half of the spinach, stirring until wilted, about 2 minutes. Remove and cool slightly. Drain and squeeze spinach mixture to remove as much liquid as possible. Coarsely chop the spinach mixture. Set aside.

Roll out puff pastry sheet to a 14 x 11-inch rectangle on a lightly floured surface. Carefully transfer the pastry to the prepared baking sheet. Moisten the edges of the pastry with water and fold over a ½-inch border on all sides; press border lightly. Chill pastry for at least 15 minutes.

While pastry is chilling, zest and juice one of the lemons. In a medium bowl whisk together 1 teaspoon lemon zest, eggs, crème fraîche, chopped dill, salt, pepper and nutmeg. Stir in chopped spinach mixture and the feta. Spread this over the surface of the pastry.

Bake about 30 minutes or until pastry is puffed and nicely browned on the bottom and filling is set. Slide onto a wire rack to cool while preparing lemon slices.

Thinly slice the remaining lemon. Season with salt and pepper. In a large skillet heat 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium heat. Cook slices for 3 to 5 minutes or until browned, turning once. Remove slices from pan and layer on cooled tart.

Just before serving the tart, toss the remaining spinach and all of the mint leaves and dill sprigs and 1 tablespoon of lemon juice and the remaining 2 tablespoons oil. Add any remaining lemon zest and season to taste with salt and pepper. Place on top of the tart or serve on the side.