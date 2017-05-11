August 7, 1918-March 18, 2017

Raised in Erie, PA, Rose was one of nine children born to Walter Rawa and Theodora Kowalkowski. In 1939, Rose married Louis Lata and began a family: Jerome, Darlene and Terrance. The young family moved from Erie to Southern CA in 1952.

After many adventures, Rose and Louis retired and returned to Southern CA. They became key figures in raising their grandchildren, Elizabeth and Jonatha, who attended school at Our Lady Of Lourdes, Tujunga. Both Rose and Louis became very involved in supporting the school and parish.

Rose was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2010; in June 2016 with liver cancer. She died quietly and peacefully at home. Rose is survived by daughter Darlene (husband Myron Ferdig); son Terrance (wife Celia); grandchildren Jonathan Lata and Elizabeth Buell; great-grandchildren Alyssa and Kamryn Buell; sister Helen Rawa; daughter-in-law Grace Lata, many nieces and nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews. Her husband, Louis (2/15/2016) and son Jerome (6/26/2016) preceded her in death. Rose is interred next to her husband in Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, CA.

Donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Assn., 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.