Sunland-Tujunga Bike Lanes Rebuttal

by Seth C. Walsh

The bike lanes in our neighborhood are a welcome addition for the safety of cyclists that have a right to share the road.

Cyclists are killed with regularity in our metro area because of driver inattention or poorly designed roadways to accommodate cyclists.

Mr. Tomlinson might be ignorant to the fact that many people bike to work and that number is growing. People choose to bike commute for good reasons: a healthy lifestyle choice, savings on gas expenses, reduction in traffic, cleaner air.

I applaud Sunland -Tujunga for this forward thinking change to the roadways in our community