Memorial Day Will Be Observed Next Monday

Memorial Day will be observed at Sunland Park on Monday, May 29 at 11 a.m. A time honored tradition of the American Legion Post 377. The service will be held at the recently restored Veterans Memorial. Paul Pangburn, the post commander, will officiate the ceremony and patriotic songs will be playing over the loud speaker. Evie Calvin, chairman of the “Wear a Poppy” campaign, will recite the poem, “In Flanders Field” for the event.

The Memorial Day service is Post 377’s largest annual gathering of residents and veterans in Sunland-Tujunga. There are usually more than 150 people in attendance. The names of service personnel who gave their lives for our country are called out and a bell rung. When the bugler sounds taps, the ceremony closes and everyone is invited to the Legion Hall for hot dogs and hamburgers. the event is hosted by the Sons and Daughters of the American Legion auxiliary.

Everyone is welcome and the Legion Hall is located at 10039 Pinewood Ave. Tujunga. For more information, please call the Legion Hall at (818) 353-9856.