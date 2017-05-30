Roasted Asparagus With Mustard Vinaigrette

by Chef Randy
This is an elegant crowd pleaser and very easy to make. The roasted asparagus gets a kick from the mustard and white wine vinaigrette. The toasted pepita seeds add crunchy texture.
I like to serve this as either a nice starter or as a side dish at an elaborate family dinner.
Ingredients:
4 tablespoons + 1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
2 bunches asparagus (trimmed)
2 tablespoons pepitas
1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 ounce Asiago cheese (shaved for garnish)
Directions:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place the asparagus on the baking sheet and drizzle 3 tablespoons of the olive oil over asparagus. Roll asparagus around in oil to coat evenly. Season with course salt and cracked pepper to taste. Roast in preheated oven for 5 minutes. Turn spears over and roast for another 3 to 4 minutes or until barely tender. Remove from oven, cover with a barely damp towel and set aside.
While asparagus is roasting, add 1 teaspoon of the olive oil to small frying pan and cook the raw pepitas over medium heat until golden brown – about 4 minutes. Remove from the pan and allow to cool. When cool chop coarsely and place in a small bowl. Set aside for garnish.
Whisk vinegar, mustard, and remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil in a small bowl; season with salt and pepper to taste.
Serve asparagus drizzled with mustard vinaigrette and topped with shaved cheese and chopped pepitas.
