Roasted Asparagus With Mustard Vinaigrette

by Chef Randy

This is an elegant crowd pleaser and very easy to make. The roasted asparagus gets a kick from the mustard and white wine vinaigrette. The toasted pepita seeds add crunchy texture.

I like to serve this as either a nice starter or as a side dish at an elaborate family dinner.

Ingredients:

4 tablespoons + 1 teaspoon extra virgin olive oil

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 bunches asparagus (trimmed)

2 tablespoons pepitas

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 ounce Asiago cheese (shaved for garnish)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place the asparagus on the baking sheet and drizzle 3 tablespoons of the olive oil over asparagus. Roll asparagus around in oil to coat evenly. Season with course salt and cracked pepper to taste. Roast in preheated oven for 5 minutes. Turn spears over and roast for another 3 to 4 minutes or until barely tender. Remove from oven, cover with a barely damp towel and set aside.

While asparagus is roasting, add 1 teaspoon of the olive oil to small frying pan and cook the raw pepitas over medium heat until golden brown – about 4 minutes. Remove from the pan and allow to cool. When cool chop coarsely and place in a small bowl. Set aside for garnish.

Whisk vinegar, mustard, and remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil in a small bowl; season with salt and pepper to taste.

Serve asparagus drizzled with mustard vinaigrette and topped with shaved cheese and chopped pepitas.