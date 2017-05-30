In this class, beginning students will enjoy a hands-on experience learning how to throw on the potter’s wheel. This exclusive class, just for beginners, will cover how to wedge clay, center clay on the wheel and throw a bowl (or two, or more!) as well as trim, finish and glaze. Students will take home their finished creations, and most importantly feel confident to continue wheel throwing on their own. Clay and tools will be provided. Students must wear closed-toed shoes, clothes they don’t mind getting dirty and an apron or towel.

SPACE IS LIMITED!

Wheel Throwing 101

May 19 – June 9 (four Fridays) 3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Ages: Adult

Instructor: Kylie Ruan

Fee: $100

Community Center of La Cañada-Flintridge 4469 Chevy Chase Drive