Come Take a Walk on the Wild Side!

Wildlife Waystation is open for Member visits! For two Sundays each month our doors will be open to special friends like you!

Come and meet the over 400 rescued animals who call Wildlife Waystation home.

Please join us for member days where you can take a guided tour with our docents to meet and learn about the animals that you are supporting, see what it takes to care for 400+ animals of over 100 species and hear about all of the projects we are working on to continue providing the best home and care for our residents!

Member visit tickets are: $40.00 each person for members and their guests Dates: June 4th and then every other Sunday

Tour times: 10AM-Noon and 1PM-3PM with an informational presentation between Noon and 1PM

Our location: 14831 Little Tujunga Canyon Road, Angeles National Forest, California 91342-5999

RSVP: Tel. (818) 899-5201

Tours are limited to 40 members each Sunday!