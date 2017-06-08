Toasted Tomato Pie With Quinoa Crust

Have you ever considered food as art? I’m not talking food that’s styled for a photo shoot with unappetizing peas painted green or salad greens misted to make them “look” fresh. I’m talking about food you can eat. I’m talking about food that looks so good it is a work of art.

Sometimes I imagine this recipe as the work of a minimalist artist expressing his art through cooking. Other times I just look at it and drool thinking about how good it will taste once I cut it into wedges and wolf it down while savoring the super nutritious and crunchy crust.

Give this recipe a try and let me know how you like it. Better yet, make it and let me know if it reminds you of a work of art!

Ingredients:

1 cup uncooked quinoa

½ cup almond meal

1 tablespoon cornstarch

½ teaspoon salt (divided)

1 large egg (lightly beaten)

2 tablespoons olive oil (divided)

Cooking spray

2 cups thinly sliced leeks

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 large heirloom tomatoes (sliced thin)

1 teaspoon fresh thyme (chopped)

2 large egg whites, lightly beaten

¼ to 1/3 cup Parmesan cheese (grated)

1 teaspoon Italian Herbs

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

Place quinoa on parchment paper and bake on lowest rack in the oven for 10 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from oven and let cool. Place quinoa in a food processor and pulse for 30 seconds. Transfer to a large bowl. Add almond meal, cornstarch, and ¼ teaspoon of the salt. Stir to combine. Add the egg and 1 tablespoon of the oil. Stir until mixture is crumbly. Press into the bottom (and ½ inch up the sides) of a 9-inch springform pan coated with cooking spray. Bake for 5 minutes. Remove from oven and set aside.

Heat a skillet over medium-high heat. Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil to pan. Add leeks and sauté for about 3 minutes. Add garlic and cook 1 minute more. Using a medium mixing bowl, combine leek mixture with the thyme and the remaining ¼ teaspoon salt. Add egg whites, stirring to combine.

Spread this mixture on the crust and arrange tomato slices on top. Sprinkle with cheese and herbs. Bake for 15 minutes. Remove from oven and let it set up for about 5 minutes before cutting into slices for serving.