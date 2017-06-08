Tujunga Little League Celebrates the End of the Season

by Natalie Wolfe

Tujunga Little League’s season came to a close on Saturday June 3rd. This year there were 12 teams that participated with the league and all the teams were honored with a day of fun and awards for their dedication and sportsmanship.

The morning started off with a fun filled adult softball game with players consisting of managers, coaches and team moms. The kids took a turn to watch from the grandstands as they cheered on the adults. The day continued with a home run derby, silent auction, and trophy ceremony. Kids who came in uniformed were also treated to a free hotdog and snacks to reward them for a season well played.

It’s been an exciting year for the park. The playing fields have never looked better. “I’ve never seen the fields look this good and I’ve been coming up here since the late 80’s when my son played and now I’m here watching my grandchild play” said Kim Zink of Tujunga.

Tujunga Little League has been blessed with a new field maintenance volunteer, Lars Wolfe. “When I saw the condition of the fields back in January, it just broke my heart to see the ball fields where I played as a kid and have wonderful memories, in such bad shape. I just knew that I couldn’t stand back and do nothing. Since January I have worked really hard along with the help other volunteers to get the fields looking their best. We have the sprinkler system and scoreboards working again, we got new playing dirt for the softball field; we’ve done painting and repaired many, many more things to get this park looking good. I’ve spent a lot of long days up here working hard all season to provide the children of our community with something amazing to make their own great memories. The community of Sunland-Tujunga should be very proud of what an amazing facility we have. I’m hoping that people will see my efforts and it will gain more interest in the ball fields and grow our league. Parents really need to bring their kids out here and see how awesome and fun learning the fundamentals of baseball can be. I want our community to know that there is a great group of people up here that really care and we want to provide a positive environment for our youth. If more people were willing to volunteer their time I know we can make a big difference for our children in this town,” said Lars Wolfe.

With the season concluded Tujunga Little League now moves on to tournament play. There are 3 teams from Tujunga participating to become the district champions. The girl’s minor’s Tigers softball team, the boy’s minor’s Angels, and the boy’s major’s Dodgers team have all had a respectable year. We wish them luck as the move forward with their tournaments.

Tujunga Little League will be having a Fall Ball season later this year starting in late August and will run through mid-November. Information will be posted soon on their website at tujungalittleleague.com.