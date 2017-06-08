When Disaster Strikes, Who Are You Going to Call?

By George Eckart

It’s a fact of life that we live in earthquake country. When the Big One finally strikes, who are you going to call? In all likelihood, no one because the phone system will be knocked out or hopelessly overloaded. Amateur Radio Operators (or Hams) are poised to help in the aftermath of a major temblor. Hams have the capacity and the skill to provide some of those vital initial links to those outside the affected area. When disaster strikes who will you call? You may want to contact a Ham. Interested in learning more about what Amateur Radio Operators can do?

The Crescenta Valley Radio Club will be participating in national Field Day activities June 24- 25th in Verdugo Park (across from Glendale City College). On Field Day, amateur radio operators across the county take their equipment and expertise “to the field” to make as many contacts as possible over a 24 hour period. Field Day provides Hams with the opportunity to hone their skills and have fun while making contacts across the US and Canada. The deeper purpose is disaster preparedness as Hams attempt to make contacts in circumstances that mimic the displacement of a disaster.

Operators will be on duty beginning at 11:00 am Saturday morning and continuing for 24 hours. You are invited to visit, ask questions, and see how this wonderful pastime can play a crucial role in providing communication to the outside world when disaster strikes. You may even want to learn how to earn your own Federally granted amateur radio license and join the effort to serve those in need.

For over a half a century the Crescenta Valley Amateur Radio Club has been providing communication services to the community. The club has a membership of over 40 amateur operators. Some club members also serve with G.E.A.R.S. (Glendale Emergency Auxiliary Radio Service) which helps facilitate communication for community events. Members in both organizations have provided communications for a number of local happenings including: Glendale’s Cruse Night, the Montrose Christmas Parade as well as with various local themed running events. The Crescenta Valley Radio Club meets every second Thursday of the month at Verdugo Hills Hospital at 7:30 pm. The meetings are open to the public and you are invited to attend.

For more information, contact Michael L. Lichtman (KF6KXG), Club President, through the club website cvrc.club