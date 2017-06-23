Learn Expressive Book Arts & Meditative Labyrinth Walking to Review 2017

On Sunday, July 9, from 1-5p.m. at the Prince of Peace Church, 5700 Rudnick Avenue, Woodland Hills, Monica Moran, aka the “Creative Beast” and spiritual director, Chantel Zimmerman host a workshop that merges hand-made book making, labyrinth walking (meditative movement), and the summer solstice (midyear), offering participants an opportunity to capture and savor their 2017 successes to date.

We are nearly halfway through the year with the Summer Solstice fast approaching. Time to pause and reflect, pondering the New Year’s goals and intentions that we set at the beginning of the year. Come recall, review, and give yourself “kudos” for jobs well done! Using “expressive book arts” and meditative, labyrinth walking, come review your success to date and adjust course where necessary.

Participants will leave this workshop with:

• Increased clarity and focus

• Their very own, handmade “success” book

• Insight and awareness regarding a new course of action

• Peace, calm and wellbeing from meditative moments

All materials and supplies will be provided. No book making experience is necessary. Cost is $75 when you register by June 30; $105 after June 30. Tea and snacks offered.

RSVP here https://www.meetup.com/ Labyrinth-Walking-Meditation-and-Laughter-forWellness/ events/240731409/