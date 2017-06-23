Sierra Club Annual Hike and Brunch Set for July

The Crescenta Valley Sierra Club Group invites you to the annual July Hike and Brunch gathering at Deukmejian Wilderness Park, Sat., July 8 at 8 a.m. The chosen early hour is in anticipation of a hot day. The Deukmejian Park is located at 3429 Markridge Road, La Crescenta, California 91214. Wear your hiking shoes and wear a hat and join us for bagels, fruit, sweet rolls, and drinks. Tree-watering will be on the list, so bring a jug of water along if you want. For further information, please call Wayne Fisher at (818) 353-4181.