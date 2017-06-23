Tortellini Spinach Mushroom Skillet

by Chef Randy

A simple pan sauce, pasta, and fresh vegetables are just what you need on a hot summer day. This nutritious recipe barely heats up the kitchen and is easy to prepare. What could be better for a mid-week dinner for you and your family? Serve with a fresh loaf of French bread and this makes a complete meal for four people. Double the recipe if you are really hungry!

Ingredients:

9 ounces refrigerated three-cheese tortellini

6 tablespoons butter (divided)

6 ounces fresh mushrooms (sliced)

2 cloves garlic (minced)

¾ cup dry white wine

1/3 cup oil-packed dried tomatoes, coarsely chopped

1 teaspoon dried basil, crushed

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

6 cups fresh baby spinach (chopped course)

Directions:

Prepare tortellini according to package directions. Drain, reserving ¼ cup of the cooking water. Set aside.

In a large skillet, melt 1 tablespoon butter over medium heat. Add mushrooms and garlic. Cook about 5 minutes or until mushrooms are tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in wine, tomatoes, basil, salt, red pepper flakes and reserved pasta water.

Reduce heat to mediumlow and simmer for about 6-7 minutes or until liquid is reduced by half. Stir in remaining butter, 1 tablespoon at a time, until melted.

Remove from heat. Stir in tortellini and spinach until spinach is just wilted. Serve immediately.