Across the globe, technology has been rapidly advancing, and nearly every industry, from the digital to the physical world, is being drastically affected by the changing times.



Technology has always changed the way industries operate, but over the last few years, and presumably in the immediate future, that change has been more significant than at any time in world history. Here are a few major industries that have been drastically altered by the emergence of high-tech in the 21st Century:





Print is currently one of the largest industries in the entire world. It is actually eight times larger than the entire video game industry and even larger than another changing field: the auto industry. According to CNBC, Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and current owner of The Washington Post, recently spoke in Turin, Italy at the Future of Newspapers conference.



Though the newspaper industry has had to battle a growing digital realm over the last few years, Bezos warns that complaining about technology and not embracing it can cause much more harm than good.



“One of the first rules of business is complaining is not a strategy,” Bezos added. “You have to work with the world as you find it, not as you would have it be.”



Bezos went on to add that companies specializing in print should do their best to incorporate the advanced technology becoming available, but not to be a slave to it.



Another industry that doesn’t have to run from technological breakthroughs, and even embraces them, is the auto industry. Thanks to technological advancements within the automobile industry, repair shops and manufacturers are able to perform much more accurate tests and repairs. Electrochemical fatigue crack sensor systems, for example, can now detect cracks as small as 0.01 inches in various types of machines and structures.



In addition to the advancement in tools to help with manufacturing and repair jobs, the entire auto industry could experience a major shift once Artificially Intelligent vehicles (AI) become commonplace.



Trendin Tech reports that Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, announced the company’s new plans to create an artificially intelligent vehicle that could lead to a fully driverless and autonomous car.



“We’ll see where [this AI system] takes us,” Cook added. “We’re not really saying, from a product point of view, what we will do.”





Another technological breakthrough is resulting in a completely changed real estate industry. Though homeowners should still look for a quality home warranty organization that can provide the best coverage and protection for at least 10 years, technology is directly enhancing and expediting the initial home buying process by using virtual reality to provide prospective buyers with realistic view of their dream home before they even make an offer.



According to Forbes, through the use of virtual and augmented reality, real estate salespersons are beginning to show buyers every inch of their dream home before it even exists in reality.



“We’re making a digital copy of the inside of the world,” said Marc Rehberger, Director of Commercial Real Estate at Matterport. “People who are investing, people who are using, and people who are buying love the ability to understand the space because it’s natural. It’s exactly the way it is.”



In addition to the print, auto, and real estate industry, many more sectors can expect massive change over the next few years. Technology will undoubtedly revolutionize some industries for the better and, unfortunately, render a few traditional industries obsolete.