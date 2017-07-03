Ben and Jerry’s Refuses to Sell Two Scoops of the Same Flavor Ice Cream Until Same Sex Marriage is Legalized in Australia

Ben and Jerry’s, an ice cream company that is known around the world for being socially progressive, is making headlines once again.

To show their support for same-sex marriages in Australia, the company has decided to refuse to sell two scoops of the same flavor ice cream all across the country until lawmakers decide to give gay and lesbian couples the right to marry.

So, this means that even though vanilla remains the most popular flavor among International Ice Cream Association members, those in Australia won’t be able to get two scoops of their favorite ice cream until every Australian can legally marry the one they love.

Australian marriage laws are quite strict, as stated in the Australia Marriage Act of 1961, the state does not officially recognize same-sex marriages. In addition, the state doesn’t recognize same-sex marriages that have happened in other countries where gay marriage is legal, such as the United States.

However, this sentiment doesn’t bode well with Australians. According to Forbes, 72% of Australians fully support marriage equality, yet these beliefs aren’t being considered by the Members of Parliament who represent them in Australia’s governing body. Members of Parliament (MPs) are similar to the United States Congressmen, and Ben and Jerry’s believes that if enough people write in and ask for a change to this law, marriage equality will be only steps away.

So, Ben and Jerry’s is setting up post boxes and providing postcards in all their shops for customers to write to their specific MPs about legalizing gay marriage. Officials from Ben and Jerry’s have promised they will deliver these postcards themselves as an additional way to show support for the cause.

In a statement about why they are choosing this radical approach, Ben and Jerry’s explained that it is important for Australian MPs to understand that their constituents need to be heard.

“We are … encouraging our fans to contact their MPs to tell them that the time has come — make marriage equality legal!” the company says in a statement, as reported on Quartz. “Love comes in all flavors!”