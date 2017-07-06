Fire Danger Elevated to Very High in L.A. Mountains

Angeles National Forest (ANF) Fire Officials have raised the Fire Danger Level from “High” to “Very High” effective Friday, June 30th. Live fuel moisture levels in shrubs and brush have decreased, grasses at lower elevations cured and fire activity has increased recently around the forest.

Elevating the fire danger enhances public awareness that wildfire probability increases as temperatures rise and brush dries out. Despite the change, there are no new campfire restrictions. Open wood and charcoal fires will still be permitted in approved “developed” campgrounds and picnic areas where a steel ring or stoves are provided. Propane or jellied gas stoves and grills are permitted in non-developed areas with a valid California Campfire Permit. Smoking is allowed in enclosed vehicles or developed recreation sites only.

All fireworks are prohibited on national forest system lands; possession or use of fireworks, including the “safe and sane” variety, is prohibited at all times in the ANF under federal law. Forest patrols on Independence Day weekend will strictly enforce the “no fireworks” policy. A violation of the law can result in a $5,000 fine and/or six months in jail. Also, anyone causing a wildfire is liable for all costs of suppressing the fire.

Forest visitors should check spark arrestors (required year-round) on off-road vehicles, chain saws and other equipment with internal-combustion engines to ensure they are in working order. Drivers in the forest should stay on designated roads and never park on dry brush or grass, to avoid the risk of starting a fire.