Join The Friendliest Group in Town

by Arlene Massimino

The “Friendliest Group in Town” is looking for new members. Any woman who loves to sing and bring joy and happiness to others, while enjoying the camaraderie of other women singers should consider joining Verdugo Hills Women’s Chorus (VHWC). The time is right and the opportunity is here. VHWC will hold its’ annual Summer Fun Sing Monday, July 31 at 9:00 am at the La Crescenta Presbyterian Church 2909 Montrose Ave., La Crescenta. Though not associated with the church, the chorus uses their choir room, piano and storage space for their music. Refreshments will be served. No auditions are required. Just come and sing with us.

The Verdugo Hills Women’s Chorus numbers 35 and is one of the ten choruses comprising California Women’s Chorus, Inc. (CWC), a non-profit organization boasting almost 300 members statewide. As CWC members, VHWC fulfills the state goals of promoting choral singing among women and raising funds for scholarships to benefit students pursuing a vocal musical career. The scholarships are presented to three outstanding students at the CWC state concert. The 48TH annual CWC concert was held in Glendale this year and awards were given to Elizabeth Queen, a coloratura soprano who will perform at the Berlin Opera Academy in Germany this summer, Kali Hardwick who will begin her graduate studies at the Royal Academy of Music in London, England this fall and Niko Murakami who will continue her studies at the Bob Cole Conservatory of Music at CSU Long Beach this fall.

VHWC is a group of fun, energetic and dedicated women of various ages and backgrounds who have one thing in common, the love of singing and making others happy through their music. The chorus began in the 1950s as part of the PTA Mothersingers and is an original member of CWC. Founder Betty McGaughey was VHWC’s director until her retirement in 1999. It was at that time that Sharon Schlarb took over the baton and she has been conducting the chorus ever since. Schlarb chooses a wide variety of songs for the chorus to rehearse, from Broadway tunes to jazz to rock and roll and country western and somewhere in between. The group rehearses Monday mornings from 9:30 am to 11:30 am, September to June, with some exceptions for holidays at the La Crescenta Presbyterian Church, 2909 Montrose Ave., La Crescenta. VHWC performs for retirement homes, residents of assisted living home and for clubs and organizations in and around the foothill communities.

If you are interested in joining or just want to check us out, come to the Summer Fun Sing on Monday July 31 at 9:00 at La Crescenta Presbyterian Church. RSVP to Sharon Schlarb 626 376-5383 and a packet of music will be available for you that day.