Seven-Layer Sub Sandwich

by Chef Randy

Make it long. Then cut into 4-inch lengths and wrap tightly in plastic wrap. My version is veggie but you can add deli slices of ham, turkey, roast beef, or salami. Perfect picnic food! ‘Nuff said.

Ingredients:

1 24-inch long loaf of French bread

Vegenaise (or substitute Mayonnaise) Whole grain Dijon mustard (your choice – I like Maille Old Style)

6 deli slices provolone cheese

1 package Turkey hickory smoked deli slices

1 large zucchini (sliced thin lengthwise and grilled)

1 jar roasted red peppers (drained and patted dry)

1 red onion (peeled and sliced thin)

2 large and firm tomatoes (sliced thin)

1 green bell pepper (sliced thin)

3 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

Directions:

Slice French bread lengthwise creating top and bottom halves. Spread Vegenaise on the sliced part of each French bread half. Do the same for the mustard. Slightly overlap layers of cheese on the bottom half of the French bread. Layer Tofurky slices over the cheese. Layer the grilled zucchini on top of the Tofurky and then layer the roasted red peppers on top of that. Layer onions on top of the peppers, layer the tomatoes on top of the onions and finish with a layer of bell peppers.

Add the oil and vinegar to a small bowl and stir to combine. Liberally sprinkle the oil and vinegar mixture on the top layer (bell pepper slices) and add salt and fresh ground black pepper to taste. Top with the other half of the French bread and slice into four 6-inch sandwiches. Wrap each sandwich tightly with plastic wrap and put in the refrigerator until ready to pack up and go on your picnic.