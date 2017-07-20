Add Shade to Your Yard or Patio

by Ed Castellanos

Summer is a fun season to enjoy time outside with friends and family — provided you have sufficient coverage from the sun. Stay cool and comfortable by adding shade to your yard or patio with the ideas below.

Overhead Hangs for the Patio

One popular way to create shade is to string up outdoor fabric and make a retractable awning or canopy. Shade sails are another versatile and inexpensive way to diffuse the sun’s rays. If your outdoor space lacks the columns or posts to attach fabric, a large area umbrella is a fail-safe way to keep covered.

A Natural Solution

Like the idea of natural sun blockers? Potted citrus trees add a nice touch and can be moved around as the sun shifts. Wood structures such as a trellis or pergola also make a beautiful statement while creating shady areas. Both are designed to support climbing plants like ivy, morning glory, clematis and bougainvillea.

Surrounded by Shade

For a more closed-in arrangement, try canvas curtains, bamboo blinds or solar shades. Each of these sun blockers is adjustable, making it a breeze to raise them up or down (or to the side) depending on the sun’s position and your desired level of coverage.

Whether you’re looking to dine alfresco, relax outside with a good book or visit with friends and family, a covered patio is an ideal spot.

Just remember: before you start putting up structures to block the sun, review your homeowners association or rental agreement rules as some options may require permission.

